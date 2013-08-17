Notable Movers: iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU), New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG), Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU), New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG), Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR)



iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU) stock moved up +0.26% and finished the day at $19.05. The day started out with a higher opening price of $19.05, versus its prior close of $19.00.The company traded with the total volume of 2.66 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 973,469.00 shares. During the last one month it rose with the percentage of +2.64.



iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF).



Why Should Investors Buy EWU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) percentage change reduced -1.74% to close at $6.21 with the total traded volume of 2.65 million shares, and average volume of 2.37 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained declining as it lost almost-8.14%. During last trade its minimum price was $6.20 and it gained its highest price of $6.49.



New Residential Investment Corp., incorporated on September 26, 2013, is a real estate investment trust.



Has NRZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here click my link



Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG) started its trading session with the price of $8.46 and closed at $8.26 by scoring -3.17%. CIG’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.58 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.29 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -8.53%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock plunged overall -14.14%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $8.20 - $17.53.



Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Cemig is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the electricity sector.



Has CIG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -0.51%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +8.17%. NBR traded with volume of 2.56 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.42 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $15.63 while it started its day-trade at $315.68. Its 52-week price range was $12.75 - $18.24.



Nabors Industries Ltd. (Nabors) is the land drilling contractor and land well-servicing and workover contractors in the United States and Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy NBR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/