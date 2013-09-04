Notable Movers - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), Mentor Graphics Corp (NASDAQ:MENT), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PMTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), Mentor Graphics Corp (NASDAQ:MENT), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PMTC)



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) volume of 1.07 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 349,563 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $37.63 - $63.78 and the day range was $62.60 - $63.78.The stock opened the session at $63.29, remained amid the day range of $62.60 - $63.78, and closed the session at $62.95. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.67% in previous trading session. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company?s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, and fluxes.



For How Long LECO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Mentor Graphics Corp (NASDAQ:MENT) traded 1.07 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 447,697 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.21 - $23.60. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.59%, while its closing price stayed at $22.29. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.52 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +32.68%. Mentor Graphics Corporation provides electronic design automation software and hardware solutions to automate the design, analysis, and testing of complex electro-mechanical systems, electronic hardware, and embedded systems software.



For How Long MENT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) volume of the stock was 1.05 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.33 million shares. The stock plunged -0.32% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $52.53. The stock traded 1.05 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.33 million shares. Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. The company?s stores provide consumable merchandise, which includes candy and food.



Why Should Investors Buy DLTR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PMTC) traded with volume of 1.03 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 553,397 shares. The stock grew +1.07% and finished the trading at $26.35. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.14 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.73. PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions that facilitate companies to design products, manage product information, and enhance their product development processes worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy PMTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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