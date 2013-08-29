Notable Movers - Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), the AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)



Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT) opened the session at $5.25, remained amid the day range of $5.25 - $5.41, and closed the session at $5.34. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.75% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 3.07 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.41 million shares. Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment and finance company in the United States. The company invests in and manages a portfolio consisting of real estate securities; loans; excess mortgage servicing rights; and real estate related assets, such as senior living facilities, and other assets.



For How Long NCT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) traded with volume of 3.04 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 4.31 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.76 - $673. The stock showed a negative movement of -2.26% and closed its session at $3.46. The market capitalization of the stock remained 471.67 billion. AK Steel Holding Corporation produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company produces flat-rolled carbon steels, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; and specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms.



Has AKS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) exchanged 3.17 million shares and the average volume remained 3.72 million shares. The stock escalated +1.02% and closed the session at $12.86. The beta of the stock remained 1.42 and the EPS of the stock remained -1.41. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 741.58 million. The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries.



Will AES Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) gained volume of 3.02 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.77 million shares. The stock decreased -1.53% and finished the session Wednesday at $2.57. The EPS of the stock remained -0.58. The one month of the stock was +25.98% and three month trend remained positive +11.74%. McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration for, development of, production, and sale of gold, silver, and copper. The company?s principal assets consist of a 49% interest in the San José Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina; the El Gallo complex in Sinaloa, Mexico.



Will MUX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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