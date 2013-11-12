Notable Movers - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY), RESOURCE VENTURES(OTCMKTS:REVI), COASTAL ENERGY COMPA(OTCMKTS:CENJF), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY), RESOURCE VENTURES(OTCMKTS:REVI), COASTAL ENERGY COMPA(OTCMKTS:CENJF), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF)



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY) opened at the price of $18.06, along with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $18.18 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $18.03 by scoring -0.22% at 12:58PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -12.65%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -15.43%. NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. is an automobile manufacturer. The Company has two business segments. The Automobile segment is engaged in the manufacturing, trading and distribution of various types of automobiles, marine products and accessories, as well as the research.



Has NSANY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



RESOURCE VENTURES(OTCMKTS:REVI) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.01, starting its day trade with a price of $0.01 and reported a decrease of -28.00%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0090 at 12:59 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.30 - $0.36, while today, up until 12:59PM, its minimum price was $0.01. Resource Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, Resources Printing & Graphics, Inc., provides printing and other graphic services to individual and institutional clients in southern California.



Has REVI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



COASTAL ENERGY COMPA(OTCMKTS:CENJF) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -1.37% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.00 points, while its earnings per share was $1.77.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -14.33%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 14.75%. Coastal Energy Company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand. The company holds 100% interests in the G5/43 block that covers an area of approximately 2,494 square kilometers; and G5/50 block covering approximately 283 square kilometers in the Gulf of Thailand.



Why Should Investors Buy CENJF After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) is trading with a fall of -0.89% along with the exchange price of $19.42 up till now while its introductory price for today was $19.52.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -3.56% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 0.34% Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares.



Will COSWF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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