Notable Movers - ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TBT), Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TBT), Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)



ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TBT) increased 2.48% and closed at $80.26 on a traded volume of 6.28 million shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 26.49%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $4.09 billion. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S.



For How Long TBT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) soared 3.42% and closed at $67.36 on a traded volume of 6.23 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.82 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -5.96%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $66.68 and $68.82. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under a number of brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Origins, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer and Aveda.



For How Long EL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) dropped down -3.79% and closed at $20.30. So far in three months, the stock is up 18.92%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.62 and $22.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $20.65. Its introductory price for the day was $20.48, with the overall traded volume of 6.01 million shares. Juniper Networks, Inc. (Juniper Networks) designs, develops, and sells products and services that together provide its customers with network infrastructure. It segments: Infrastructure and Service Layer Technologies (SLT).



Why Should Investors Buy JNPR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) after opening its shares at the price of $44.11, dropped -2.37% to close at $43.60 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.91 million shares, in comparison to 4.01 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $34.76 and $47.58 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $44.18. Its introductory price for the day was $44.11. salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing and social enterprise solutions. The Company provides a customer and collaboration relationship management (CRM), applications through the Internet or cloud. Cloud computing refers to the use of Internet-based computing, storage and connectivity technology to deliver a variety of different services



Will CRM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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