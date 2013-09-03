Notable Movers: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA: TVIX), Market Vector Russia ETF Trust, Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA: TVIX) Market Vector Russia ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: RSX) Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA: VEA).



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) increased 0.08% and closed at $26.13on a traded volume of 3.71 million shares, in comparison to 2.19 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 11.52%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.38 billion and its total outstanding shares are 167.74 million.



Will SBH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retail of professional beauty supplies primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.



VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA: TVIX) soared 2.84% and closed at $20.67 on a traded volume of 3.67 million shares, whereas its average trading volume 505.687 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -25.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.97 and $21.45.



Will TVIX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Market Vector Russia ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: RSX) jumped 0.04% and closed at $25.84. So far in three months, the stock is up 2.02%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.94 and $31.38 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $25.93. Its introductory price for the day was $25.91, with the overall traded volume of 1.65 million shares.



Will RSX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia.



Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA: VEA) after opening its trade at the price of $37.10, dropped -1.15% to close at $36.85 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.51 million shares, in comparison to 481.657 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $31.98 and $39.67 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $36.85.



Will VEA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF, seeks to track the investment performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Europe, Australasia, Far East (EAFE) Index (the MSCI EAFE Index).



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