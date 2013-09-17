Notable Movers - Seagate Technology PLC(NASDAQ:STX), SolarCity Corp(NASDAQ:SCTY), SunPower Corporation(NASDAQ:SPWR) , SanDisk Corporation(NASDAQ:SNDK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Seagate Technology PLC(NASDAQ:STX), SolarCity Corp(NASDAQ:SCTY), SunPower Corporation(NASDAQ:SPWR) , SanDisk Corporation(NASDAQ:SNDK)



Seagate Technology PLC(NASDAQ:STX) increased 1.71% and closed at $40.94 on a traded volume of 3.6 million shares, in comparison to 3.09 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 34.58%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.61 billion and its total outstanding shares are 356.82 million. Seagate Technology Public Limited Company designs, manufactures, and sells electronic data storage products. The company offers hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, and solid state drives, which are designed for enterprise servers, mainframes, and workstations



What was the Moving Force behind STX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on STX



SolarCity Corp(NASDAQ:SCTY) soared 4.70% and closed at $35.84on a traded volume of 3.64 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.64 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $34.67 and $36.93. SolarCity Corporation engages in the design, installation, and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, and government entities in the United States.



Has SCTY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SunPower Corporation(NASDAQ:SPWR) jumped up 3.30% and closed at $24.41. So far in three months, the stock is up 27.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.90 and $28.15 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $25.10. Its introductory price for the day was $24.09, with the overall traded volume of 3.46 million shares. SunPower Corporation, an integrated solar products and solutions company, designs, manufactures, and delivers solar electric systems for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers worldwide.



For How Long SPWR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SanDisk Corporation(NASDAQ:SNDK) after opening its shares at the price of $61.47, dropped -0.36% to close at $60.65 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.38 million shares, in comparison to 4.12 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $3.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.6. Its introductory price for the day was $8.9. Sandisk Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets flash storage card products that are used in various consumer electronics products. The company offers removable cards under the SanDisk Ultra, SanDisk Extreme, CompactFlash, and SanDisk Extreme PRO brands; embedded products under the iNAND brand.



Will SNDK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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