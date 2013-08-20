Notable Movers - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EEM), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EEM), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) decreased -0.67% and closed at $164.76 on a traded volume of 620.55 million shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 15.69%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $151.43 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 919.08 million. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is an exchange traded fund. The Trust corresponds to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is composed of 500 selected stocks and spans over 24 separate industry groups. The Fund’s investment sectors include information technology, financials, energy, health care, consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.



Has SPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EEM) plunged -1.86% and closed at $38.56 on a traded volume of 15.12 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -11.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $38.54 and $39.03. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).



Has EEM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) dropped down -0.42% and closed at $23.85. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.91%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.87 and $24.95 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $23.96. Its introductory price for the day was $23.90, with the overall traded volume of 32.22 million shares. General Electric Company (GE) is a diversified technology and financial services company. The products and services of the Company range from aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing and industrial products.



Why Should Investors Buy GE After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), after opening its shares at the price of $29.93, dropped -1.88% to close at $29.23 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 11.29 million shares.

The 52-week range for the stock is $22.21 and $5.25 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.00. Its introductory price for the day was $29.85. Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (the Trust) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDM). GDM is a market capitalization-weighted index, and provides exposure to publicly traded companies worldwide.



Will GDX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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