Notable Movers - Verizon Communications Inc.(NYSE:VZ), Safeway Inc.(NYSE:SWY), Visa Inc(NYSE:V), Metlife Inc(NYSE:MET)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Verizon Communications Inc.(NYSE:VZ), Safeway Inc.(NYSE:SWY), Visa Inc(NYSE:V), Metlife Inc(NYSE:MET)



Verizon Communications Inc.(NYSE:VZ) decreased -0.24% and closed at $50.09 on a traded volume of 5.23 million shares, in comparison to 10.48 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +15.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $143.34 billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.86 billion. Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide.



Has VZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Safeway Inc.(NYSE:SWY) plunged -0.44% and closed at $24.99 on a traded volume of 4.99 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.02 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +5.27%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $24.69 and $25.05. Safeway Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in North America. Its stores offers a selection of food and general merchandise; and features various specialty departments, such as bakery, delicatessen, floral, seafood, and pharmacy, as well as Starbucks coffee shops, and adjacent fuel centers.



Has SWY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Visa Inc(NYSE:V) dropped down -0.89% and closed at $182.89. So far in three months, the stock is up +2.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $125.81 and $125.81 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $184.31. Its introductory price for the day was $184.21, with the overall traded volume of 5 million shares. Visa Inc., a payments technology company, engages in the operation of retail electronic payments network worldwide. It facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities. The company owns and operates VisaNet that provides fraud protection for consumers and assured payment for merchants. It also offers a range of payments platforms that enable credit, debit, prepaid, and cash access programs, as well as digital, mobile, and eCommerce payments for individuals, businesses and government entities. The company provides its payment platforms under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, and PLUS brands. In addition, it offers risk management, issuer processing, loyalty, dispute management, value-added information, and CyberSource-branded services. Visa Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.



Why Should Investors Buy V After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Metlife Inc(NYSE:MET), after opening its shares at the price of $50.39, dropped -1.88% to close at $49.58 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.03 million shares, in comparison to 6.87 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $30.55 and $51.65 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $50.39. Its introductory price for the day was $20.39. MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs in the United States, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.



Will MET Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/