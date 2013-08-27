Notable Movers: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.(NYSE:WSM), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (USA) (NYSE:AEM), iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IYE), Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.(NYSE:WSM), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (USA) (NYSE:AEM), iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IYE), Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR).



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) increased 2.52% and closed at $60.22 on a traded volume of 1.18 million shares, in comparison to 797.058 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 41%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.86 billion and its total outstanding shares are 97.31 million.



Will WSM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of home products. It operates in two segments, Direct-to-Customer and Retail.



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (USA) (NYSE:AEM) soared 0.98% and closed at $32.88 on a traded volume of 1.18 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.99million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 14.09%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $32.37 and $33.42.



Will AEM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico.



IShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IYE) dropped -0.13% and closed at $46.26. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.43%. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.81 and $47.82 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $46.59. Its introductory price for the day was $46.44, with the overall traded volume of 1.18 million shares.



Will IYE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



IShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index).



Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) after opening its shares at the price of $21.99, jumped up 1.59% to close at $22.33 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.31 million shares, in comparison to 1.00 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $17.88 and $25.28 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.60.



Will PIR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pier 1 Imports, Inc. operates as an importer and specialty retailer of imported decorative home furnishings and gifts.



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