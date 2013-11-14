Notable Movers - Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), SandRidge Energy Inc.(NYSE:SD), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE), Boston Scientific Corporation(NYSE:BSX), SandRidge Energy Inc.(NYSE:SD), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE) increased 6.13% and closed at $6.58 on a traded volume of 8.9 million shares, in comparison to 9.10 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 180%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and its total outstanding shares are 156.59 million.Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV), product manufacturer worldwide. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV modules, and design, assemble, sell and install PV systems.



What was the Moving Force behind YGE On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on YGE



Boston Scientific Corporation(NYSE:BSX) soared 0.17% and closed at $11.93 on a traded volume of 8.91 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 13.69 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up6.14%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $11.75 and $11.93.Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. During the year ended December 31, 2011, its products were offered for sale by seven core businesses.



For How Long BSX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SandRidge Energy Inc.(NYSE:SD) jumped up 0.51% and closed at $5.97. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.75%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.52 and $7.47 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.03. Its introductory price for the day was $5.88, with the overall traded volume of 8.6 million shares.SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in development and production activities in the Mid-Continent, Gulf of Mexico and Permian Basin in west Texas. Its primary area of focus is the Mississippian formation, a shallow hydrocarbon system in the Mid-Continent area of northern Oklahoma and Kansas.



For How Long SD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Chimera Investment Corporation(NYSE:CIM), after opening its shares at the price of $2.95, jumped up 0.68% to close at $2.97 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 8.67 million shares, in comparison to 6.09million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.51 and $3.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.99. Its introductory price for the day was $2.95.Chimera Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The Company's targeted asset classes and the principal investments it expects to make includes RMBS comprising agency and non-agency RMBS.



Will CIM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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