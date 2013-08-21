Notable Runners - American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) increased 5.19% and closed at $21.49 on a traded volume of 10.15 million shares, in comparison to 7.07 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -25.64%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $8.66 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 403.08 million. American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company earns income primarily from investing on a leveraged basis in agency mortgage-backed securities.



What was the Moving Force behind AGNC On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on AGNC



eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) plunged -0.15% and closed at $51.99 on a traded volume of 9.38 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.52 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.08%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $51.78 and $52.62. eBay Inc. is a global technology company that enables commerce through three reportable segments: Marketplaces, Payments, and GSI. The Company by providing online platforms, tools and services to help individuals and small, medium and merchants around the globe engage in online and mobile commerce and payments, the Company can facilitate transactions.



Has EBAY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) jumped up 0.57% and closed at $66.71. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.92%. The 52-week range for the stock is $57.29 and $68.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $67.14. Its introductory price for the day was $66.53, with the overall traded volume of 9.07million shares. QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm), incorporated on August 15, 1991, is engaged in design, manufacture, have manufactured on its behalf and market digital communications products and services based on code division multiple access (CDMA)



For How Long QCOM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), after opening its shares at the price of $43.91, jumped up 8.19% to close at $43.19 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of8.32million shares, in comparison to 1.44 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $30.91 and $44.96 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $44.15. Its introductory price for the day was $43.91. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Urban Outfitters) is a lifestyle specialty retail company, which operates under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and BHLDN brands. The Company also operates a wholesale segment under the Free People brand.



Will URBN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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