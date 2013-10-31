Notable Runners: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA)(NYSE:AUY), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA)(NYSE:AUY), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE)



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) opened its shares at the price of $11.71 for the day. Its closing price was $11.74 after gaining +0.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 12.25 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 14.51 million shares. The beta of NLY stands at0.21.



Will NLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE) percentage change plunged -0.62% to close at $16.09 with the total traded volume of 11.85 million shares, and average volume of 16.33 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.39 - $21.88, while its day lowest price was $15.92 and it hit its day highest price at $16.29. Vale S.A. engages in the research, production, and marketing of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizers, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys, cobalt, platinum group metals.



Will VALE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Yamana Gold Inc. (USA)(NYSE:AUY) started its trading session with the price of $9.99 and closed at $10.21 by scoring +4.72%. AUY’s stocks traded with total volume of 11.33 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.38 million shares. The beta of AUY stands at 0.69. Day range of the stock was $9.73 -$10.30. Yamana Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties, primarily gold.



For How Long AUY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE) ended its day with the loss of -6.82% and closed at the price of $6.01 after opening at $6.48. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 11.20 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.08 million shares. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembly, sale, and installation of photovoltaic (PV) products and related accessories worldwide.



Will YGE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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