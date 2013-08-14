Notable Runners - Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Freedom Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FDMF), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:BCLI), Anchor BanCorp Wisconsin Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Freedom Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FDMF), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:BCLI), Anchor BanCorp Wisconsin Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCW)



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) opened its shares at the price of $0.48for the day. Its closing price was $0.380 after declining -18.28% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.68M shares. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (Arch), formerly Almah, Inc., operates as a life science company developing polymers containing peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over wounds to stop or control bleeding.



Has ARTH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Freedom Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FDMF) gain +100.00% to close at $0.0040 with the total traded volume of 24.67M shares, more than average volume of 33,569.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0008- $0.06, while its day lowest price was $0.0026 and it hit its day highest price at $0.0026. Freedom Energy Holdings, Inc. (FDMF) is a holding company with a focus on the identification of opportunities within the oil and energy sectors. KC-9000 is the Company’s heavy oil technology, to assist in the recovery of heavy oil.



Will FDMF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:BCLI) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 7.57M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 205,416.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.15- $0.27, while its day lowest price was $0.15 and it hit its day highest price at $0.19. BCLI total market capitalization is $26.17 million. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company developing autologous stem cell therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) (Lou Gehrig's disease), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Spinal Cord Injury.



Can Investors Bet on BCLI after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Anchor BanCorp Wisconsin Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCW) started its trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0250 after decline -94.05%. ABCW stocks traded with total volume of 3.31M shares, while the average trading volume remained 37,531.0 shares. Day range of the stock was 0.02 -$0.06. Anchor Bancorp Wisconsin Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The Company is engaged in the savings and loan business through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, AnchorBank, fsb (the Bank).



Will ABCW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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