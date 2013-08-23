Notable Runners - CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)



CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) remained a bull for the day as it reported the gain momentum of +0.41% and closed at $26.75after gaining total volume of 1.75 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $2.81. So far, the company’s stock is down -5.58% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 1.33%. CMS Energy Corporation (CMS Energy) is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. CMS Energy is the parent holding company of several subsidiaries, including Consumers Energy Company (Consumers) and CMS Enterprises Company (CMS Enterprises).



Will CMS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) reported the gain of +2.03% and closed at $ 74.51 with the total traded volume of 1.75 M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 2.68. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 25.59 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $48.20- $76.35, while during last trade its minimum price was $73.43and it gained its highest price of $74.92. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of – 0.51%. Hess Corporation (Hess) is a global integrated energy company that operates in two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Marketing and Refining (M&R). The E&P segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports and sells crude oil and natural gas.



For How Long HES Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.12% and closed at the price of $48.46after opening at $48.73. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.73 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.28 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $48.00, while it touched its highest price for the day at $48.99. DDD beta value stands at 1.82 points. 3D Systems Corporation (3D Systems) is a holding company that operates through subsidiaries in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.



Why Should Investors Buy DDD After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) reported the up of +3.17%, to close at $21.17, with the overall traded volume of 1.73 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 4.96%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.40and $21.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $21.41. Its introductory price for the day was $20.70. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) is a multi-industry, capital goods manufacturer. MTW operates in two markets: Cranes and Related Products (Crane) and Foodservice Equipment (Foodservice).



Will MTW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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