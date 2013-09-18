Notable Runners - CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN), iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWH), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN), iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWH), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)



CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) opened the session at $8.12, remained amid the day range of $8.04 - $8.23, and closed the session at $8.08. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.25% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.25 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.52 million shares. CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company created with the objective of achieving consistent risk-adjusted investment income. The Company invests in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential.



Has CYS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN) traded with volume of 2.15 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.75 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.09 - $19.36. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.05% and closed its session at $17.89. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.54 billion. InvenSense, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) gyroscopes for motion tracking devices in consumer electronics



Has INVN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWH) exchanged 662,868 shares. The stock dropped -0.05% and closed the session at $19.84. The beta of the stock remained 1.06 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.58. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 117.6 million. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy EWH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) volume of 2.10 million shares, while the average volume remained 3.13 million shares. The stock advanced +0.80% and finished the session Tuesday at $7.52. The EPS of the stock remained 0.79. The one month of the stock was +3.87% and three month trend remained negative -13.26%. MFA Financial, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15-year and longer term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently.



Will MFA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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