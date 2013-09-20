Notable Runners: Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWI)



Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) opened its shares at the price of $12.28 for the day. Its closing price was $12.60 after gaining +4.48% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.59 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.32 million shares. The beta of DSX stands at1.48.



Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy DSX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) percentage change plunged -1.53% to close at $7.08 with the total traded volume of 2.57 million shares, and average volume of 2.40 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.97 - $9.08, while its day lowest price was $7.06 and it hit its day highest price at $7.33.



EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore U.S. oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays.



Has XCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) started its trading session with the price of $16.50 and closed at $16.45. NBR’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.57 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.83 million shares. The beta of NBR stands at 2.14. Day range of the stock was $16.38 -$16.61.



Can Investors Bet on NBR after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWI) ended its day with the loss of -0.62% and closed at the price of $14.40 after opening at $14.43. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.57 million shares.



Has EWI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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