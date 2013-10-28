Notable Runners: Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC), TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC), TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)



Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) opened its shares at the price of $6.76 for the day. Its closing price was $6.75 after losing -0.15% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 232.93 k, while its average trading volume remained 807,537.00 shares. The beta of EVC stands at3.25. Entravision Communications Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified Spanish-language media company that utilizes a combination of television and radio operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States and the markets of Mexico.



Has EVC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE) percentage change surged +2.09% to close at $17.61 with the total traded volume of 1.76 million shares, and average volume of 1.98 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.12 - $19.22, while its day lowest price was $17.21 and it hit its day highest price at $17.61. TECO Energy, Inc., an electric and gas utility holding company, engages in the regulated electric and gas utility operations.



Will TE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT) started its trading session with the price of $5.84 and closed at $5.85 by scoring +0.34%. NCT’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.75 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.80 million shares. The beta of NCT stands at 3.25. Day range of the stock was $5.79 -$5.89. Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment and finance company in the United States.



For How Long NCT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) ended its day with the loss of -3.62% and closed at the price of $7.71 after opening at $8.03. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.69 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.09 million shares.



Has MTOR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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