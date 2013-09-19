Notable Runners: Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG), Burger King Worldwide Inc (NYSE:BKW), Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK), Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG), Burger King Worldwide Inc (NYSE:BKW), Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK), Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE)



Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) opened its shares at the price of $7.65 for the day. Its closing price was $7.99 after gaining +4.72% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.08 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 934,325.00 shares. The beta of FIG stands at2.46.



Fortress Investment Group LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles, pension and profit sharing plans.



Why Should Investors Buy FIG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Burger King Worldwide Inc (NYSE:BKW) percentage change plunged -0.55% to close at $19.97 with the total traded volume of 1.08 million shares, and average volume of 399,757.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.88- $21.73, while its day lowest price was $19.32 and it hit its day highest price at $20.11.



Has BKW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) started its trading session with the price of $16.07 and closed at $16.02 by scoring +1.46%. CRK’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.07 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 888,224.00 shares. The beta of CRK stands at 1.21. Day range of the stock was $15.83 -$16.40.



Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States.



Will CRK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE) ended its day with the gain of +2.31% and closed at the price of $8.86 after opening at $8.67. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.07 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.20 million shares.



Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc., a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership and asset management of upper upscale and luxury hotels in North America and Europe.



For How Long BEE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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