Notable Runners: Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Nevada Gold Corp (OTCBB:NVGC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Nevada Gold Corp (OTCBB:NVGC)



Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) opened its shares at the price of $4.69 for the day. Its closing price was $4.69 after gaining +1.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 9.88 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.43 million shares. The beta of FTR stands at0.56. Frontier Communications Corporation, a communications company, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to business, residential, and wholesale customers in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy FTR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) percentage change surged +5.68% to close at $0.09 with the total traded volume of 7.56 million shares, and average volume of 11.69 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.12, while its day lowest price was $0.09 and it hit its day highest price at $0.09.



Will PHOT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.01 by scoring -2.96%. CERP’s stocks traded with total volume of 8.86 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 11.97 million shares. The beta of CERP stands at 0.85. Day range of the stock was $0.01 -$0.01. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products.



Will CERP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nevada Gold Corp (OTCBB:NVGC) ended its day with the gain of +14.50% and closed at the price of $0.300 after opening at $0.28. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.19 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 112,404.00 shares. Nevada Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold, silver, and other mineralization deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in 120 BLM mineral lease claims comprising 4 sections.



Will NVGC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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