Notable Runners - Genco Shipping & Trading Limited(NYSE:GNK), McEwen Mining Inc(NYSE:MUX), Chimera Investment Corporation(NYSE:CIM), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR)(NYSE:SAN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Genco Shipping & Trading Limited(NYSE:GNK), McEwen Mining Inc(NYSE:MUX), Chimera Investment Corporation(NYSE:CIM), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR)(NYSE:SAN).



Genco Shipping & Trading Limited(NYSE:GNK) ended higher +18.26% and complete the day at $2.72. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.41 million. After opening at $2.30, the stock hit as high as $2.75. However, it traded between $1.12 and $4.54 over the last twelve months.



Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GS&T) transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels.



For How Long GNK will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



McEwen Mining Inc(NYSE:MUX) closed yesterday at $2.69, a +4.26% increase. Around 3.39 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.53 million shares. The company is now valued at around $803.22 million.



McEwen Mining Inc. (McEwen Mining), formerly US Gold Corporation, is engaged in the exploration for and production of precious metals in the United States, Mexico and Argentina. McEwen Mining’s operating segments include USA and Mexico.



For How Long MUX Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Chimera Investment Corporation(NYSE:CIM) moved +2.05 percent higher at $2.99 and traded between $2.92 and $3.00 after opening the day at $2.93. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.01%, which stands at -2.61% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 14.56%.



Chimera Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes.



For How Long CIM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR)(NYSE:SAN) shares rose, gaining +1.20 percent to close at $7.62. The stock is down around -6.73% this year and 8.86% for the last 12 months. Around 3.38 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 5.91million shares.



Banco Santander SA is a Spain-based commercial bank. The Bank operates principally in Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Latin American countries and the United States. It operates four segments: Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and Sovereign.



Why Should Investors Buy SAN After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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