Notable Runners - GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:ANSU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:ANSU)



GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF) ended higher +7.70% and complete the day at $1.50. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 133,970. After opening at $1.39, the stock hit as high as $1.51. However, it traded between $0.74 and $3.20 over the last twelve months.

Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., a development stage company, engages in acquiring and maintaining gold and silver mining properties for exploration, future development, and production. It holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project, located to the south of Mojave in Kern County in southern California



For How Long GQMNF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY) closed yesterday at $4.49, a -2.09% decrease. Around 111,709 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 396,528 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 17.90 billion.



Has SUTNY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) moved -6.23 percent lower at $0.301 and traded between $0.29 and $0.32 after opening the day at $0.32. Its performance over the last five days remained -6.23%, which stands at -2.87% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 36.82%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is an emerging drug-medical device company. The Company focused on designing, developing and commercializing medical approaches for the treatment of solid cancers. In March 2011, the Company acquired from Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Inovio) certain assets related to the use of drug-medical device combination products for the treatment of different cancers.



Why Should Investors Buy ONCS After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:ANSU) shares fall, losing -16.04 percent to close at $0.445 The stock is up around 6257.14% this year and 3608.33% for the last 12 months. Around 314,439 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 374,969 shares.

Amanasu Techno Holdings Corporation, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on acquiring the technologies, constructing four proto-type motor scooters and various testing of the technologies and the motor scooter. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had not conducted any operations.



Will ANSU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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