Notable Runners - Homex Development Corp. (ADR)(NYSE:HXM), Elan Corporation, Plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP(NYSEARCA:UNG), Fusion-IO, Inc.(NYSE:FIO).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Homex Development Corp. (ADR)(NYSE:HXM), Elan Corporation, plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP(NYSEARCA:UNG), Fusion-IO, Inc.(NYSE:FIO).



Homex Development Corp. (ADR)(NYSE:HXM) ended lower -4.37% and complete the day at $1.97. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.06 million. After opening at $1.98, the stock hit as high as $2.27. However, it traded between $1.21 and $14.96 over the last twelve months.



Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV is a Mexico-based homebuilding company. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company is mainly engaged in the promotion, design, development, construction and sale of affordable entry level and middle income residential housing.



Has HXM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Elan Corporation, plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN) closed yesterday at $15.00, a -0.13% decrease. Around 3.04 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 13.72 million shares. The company is now valued at around $7.68billion.



Elan Corporation, plc (Elan), is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing advanced therapies in neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. On February 6, 2013



Has ELN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP(NYSEARCA:UNG) moved +0.66 percent higher at $18.35 and traded between $18.32 and $18.42 after opening the day at $18.42. Its performance over the last five days remained 7.37%, which stands at -8.43% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -2.91%.



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (USNG) is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (units) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the NYSE Arca).



For How Long UNG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Fusion-IO, Inc.(NYSE:FIO) shares fall, losing -0.38 percent to close at $10.47. The stock is down around -54.34% this year and -63.11% for the last 12 months. Around 3.03 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.56 million shares.



Fusion-io Inc (Fusion) is a provider of datacenter solutions that accelerate databases, virtualization, cloud computing, big data, and the applications that help drive business from the smallest e-tailers to some of the largest data centers, social media leaders, and Fortune Global 500 businesses



Will FIO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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