Notable Runners - - INSCOR INC (OTCMKTS:IOGA), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS:PMGLF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: INSCOR INC (OTCMKTS:IOGA), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS:PMGLF)



INSCOR INC (OTCMKTS:IOGA) ended its day with the decline of -9.58% and closed at the price of $0.660 after opening at $0.75. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 107,414.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 7,668.00 shares. Inscor, Inc. Corporation provides various life insurance products in the United States. It offers financed insurance trust (FIT) premium financing plans for individuals, athletes, and entertainers.



For How Long IOGA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM) traded with volume of 11.51M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 65.35M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.003 and closed at $0.0031 by scoring -3.21%. Primco Management Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on offering estate management services for its clients and retention on a range of properties including class A office space, industrial, manufacturing, and warehousing facilities.



Why Should Investors Buy PMCM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP) stock traded with total volume of 1.08M shares, while the average trading volume remained 62,598.00 shares. DROP started its trading session with the price of $0.08 and closed at $0.0840 after gain +1.82%. Fuse Science, Inc., a consumer products company, develops alternative delivery systems with applications in the sports nutrition and medical fields. Its delivery systems include sublingual and transdermal delivery technologies that enable energy, medicines, vitamins, and minerals to bypass the gastrointestinal tract and enter the blood stream directly.



Will DROP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS:PMGLF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 18,388.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 11,315.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $5.92 for the day and its closing price was $6.19after gain +5.08%. Petrominerales Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. It has exploration blocks covering approximately 1.6 million acres in Colombia, 8.2 million gross acres in Peru, and approximately 40,000 gross acres in Brazil.



For How Long PMGLF Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



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