Notable Runners - iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWS), PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR), Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWS), PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR), Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB)



iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWS) opened the session at $13.20, remained amid the day range of $13.09 - $13.26, and recently traded at $13.25. The stock showed a negative performance of 1.12% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 0.96M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.09M shares. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.



What was the Moving Force behind EWS On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on EWS



PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX) traded with volume of 1.25 million shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.56 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.56 - $15.12. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.76% and was recently trading at $13.61. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.28 billion. The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index.



Has PGX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) exchanged 1.95M shares and the average volume remained 1.88M shares. The stock dropped -2.23% and was moving at $15.32. The beta of the stock remained 0.79 and the EPS of the stock remained 3.05. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 140.82 Million. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is primarily focused on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, which it collectively refers to as its target assets.



Will IVR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) gained volume of 1.96 shares, while the average volume remained 938,307.00 shares. The stock decreased 11.71% and remained at $19.61. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 68.91%. Lightinthebox Holding Co., Ltd. is a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers globally. The Company offers a selection of lifestyle products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com and other Websites, which are available in 17 languages.



Why Should Investors Buy LITB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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