Notable Runners - Kingfisher Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KGFHY), Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS: NTRR), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HUWHY), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KGFHY), Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS: NTRR), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HUWHY), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM).



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) increased 1.62% and closed at $13.20 on a traded volume of 68.286 shares, in comparison to 88.993 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 46.5%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.41 billion.



Will KGFHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kingfisher plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer. The company’s stores primarily provide home improvement and garden products; kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom products; and DIY products.



Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS: NTRR) soared 5.11% and closed at $0.720 on a traded volume of 156.033 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 125.107 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 20%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.67 and $0.72.



Will NTRR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Neutra Corp., a development stage a healthy lifestyle company, focuses on the research, development, marketing, and sale of nutraceutical supplement products to health practitioners in the United States.



Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HUWHY) dropped -1.36% and closed at $23.93. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.90 and $24.27 and during the previous trading session it marked $24.01 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $23.89 and the overall traded volume that day was 55.224 shares.



Will HUWHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hutchison Whampoa Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses.



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM) dropped -13.64% to close the day at $0.0019. The stock ended on a traded volume of 20.10 million shares, in comparison to 38.73 million shares of average trading volume.



Will PMCM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/