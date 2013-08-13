Notable Runners - Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) ended lower -3.12% and complete the day at $0.155. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.31 million. After opening at $0.16, the stock hit as high as $0.16. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.33 over the last twelve months.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The Company's Liquidmetal family of alloys consists of a variety of bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology.



Has LQMT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) closed yesterday at $0.128, a -3.03% decrease. Around 3.31 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.68 million shares. The company is now valued at around $34.92 million.

Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG), and Film, Photofinishing and Entertainment Group (FPEG).



Has EKDKQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY) moved -0.24 percent lower at $33.34 and traded between $33.15 and $33.39 after opening the day at $33.26. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.49%, which stands at 15.52% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 14.14%.

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities. Retail Banking comprises the French retail banking division, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro in Italy, BeLux Retail Banking, Europe-Mediterranean, all BNP Paribas Group retail banking businesses out of Euro Zone: in the United States, in Asia, in the Mediterranean Basin and Africa, in Turkey, Central and Eastern Europe, personal finance and equipment solutions.



Why Should Investors Buy BNPQY After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) shares fall, losing -1.65 percent to close at $17.24. The stock is up around 3.98% this year and 10.87% for the last 12 months. Around 160,281 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 255,870 shares.

Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States



Will TSCDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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