Notable Runners - LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), CRESCENT PT ENERGY(OTCMKTS:CSCTF), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), CRESCENT PT ENERGY(OTCMKTS:CSCTF), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF)



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) ended lower -0.10% and complete the day at $58.42. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 83,245. After opening at $58.25 the stock hit as high as $58.71. However, it traded between $54.20 and $67.80 over the last twelve months.



NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. It is an owner of refineries, gas processing, petrochemical plants and gas stations network located in Russia, Eastern and Western Europe, as well as Africa



Has LUKOY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CRESCENT PT ENERGY(OTCMKTS:CSCTF) closed yesterday at $38.65, a +1.91% increase. Around 311,850 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 103,623 shares. The company is now valued at around $14.64 billion.



Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.



For How Long CSCTF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) moved +0.78 percent higher at $11.64and traded between $11.53 and $11.70 after opening the day at $11.53. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.77%, which stands at -1.27% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -7.23%.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally. The company?s deposit products include fixed, settlement, and online deposits.



For How Long SBRCY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF) shares rose, gaining +7.73 percent to close at $90.55. The stock is up around 235.37% this year and 723.18% for the last 12 months. Around 33,098 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 9,764 shares.



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; and Arcam A2, a solution for additive manufacturing of metal parts from a range of different materials in the aerospace industry.



Why Should Investors Buy AMAVF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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