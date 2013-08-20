Notable Runners - Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK), Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M), Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- NYSE:SWK dingstockalerts.com/">LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK), Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M), Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)



Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) gained volume of 4.64 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $34.44 - $41.68 and the day range was $40.41 - $40.83.The stock opened the session at $40.65, remained amid the day range of $40.41 - $41.68, and closed the session at $40.44. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.86% in previous trading session. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc.



Has XLB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) traded 4.57 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 962,405 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $65.01 - $89.50. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.71%, while its closing price stayed at $86.18. The market capitalization of the stock remained 13.80 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +8.85%. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides power and hand tools, mechanical access solutions, and electronic security and monitoring systems for various industrial applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company?s Construction & Do It Yourself segment offers professional corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, such as drills.



Has SWK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) volume of the stock was 4.55 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 4.71 million shares. The stock plunged -0.09% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $44.95. The stock traded 4.55 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 4.71million shares. Macy's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores and Internet Websites in the United States. It operates Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores and Websites that sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.



Why Should Investors Buy Macy's After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) traded with volume of 4.54 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.93 million shares. The stock grew +3.09% and finished the trading at $54.09. The market capitalization of the stock remained 17.69 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.17. Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, engages in the provision of various merchandise products in the United States. The company offers various consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissue, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, laundry, and other home cleaning supplies.



Why Should Investors Buy DG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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