Notable Runners - Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH).



Noble Corporation(NYSE:NE) ended lower -1.37% and complete the day at $38.08. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.45 million. After opening at $2.45, the stock hit as high as $39.33. However, it traded between $33.02 and $42.34 over the last twelve months.



Noble Corporation operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company offers contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Its drilling fleet consists of 14 semisubmersibles, 14 drillships, 49 jackups, and 2 submersibles, including 11 units under construction that comprises 5 ultra-deepwater, harsh environment drillships and 6 heavy-duty, harsh environment jackups



Has NE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Yelp Inc(NYSE:YELP) closed yesterday at $62.91, a -1.35% decrease. Around 2.44 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.10 million shares. The company is now valued at around $4.10 billion.



Yelp, Inc. operates Yelp.com, an online urban city guide that helps people find places to eat, shop, drink, relax, and play based on the informed opinions of a community of locals in the know. It offers information relating to restaurants, shopping, food, nightlife, arts and entertainment, local flavor, public services and government, active life, event planning and services, hotels and travel, beauty and spas



Has YELP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Phillips 66(NYSE:PSX) moved +1.20 percent higher at $57.13 and traded between $56.57 and $57.73 after opening the day at $56.64. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.51%, which stands at -3.32% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 7.59%.



Phillips 66 operates as an independent downstream energy company. The company operates in three segments: Refining and Marketing (R&M), Midstream, and Chemicals. The R&M segment purchases, refines, markets, and transports crude oil and petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



For How Long PSX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Community Health Systems(NYSE:CYH) shares rose, gaining +4.56 percent to close at $40.32. The stock is up around 31.16% this year and 45.61% for the last 12 months. Around 2.42 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.57 million shares.



Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general and specialized hospital healthcare services to patients in the United States. Its general care hospitals offer a range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services, such as general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine



Why Should Investors Buy CYH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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