Notable Runners - ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)



ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM) opened the session at $19.41, remained amid the day range of $19.32 - $19.41, and closed the session at $19.37. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.31% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.13 million shares.



Has RWM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded with volume of 2.12 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 4.58 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.34 - $18.03. The stock showed a negative movement of -20.06% and closed its session at $16.65. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.36 billion. Pitney Bowes Inc. provides software, hardware, and services to enable physical and digital communications in the United States and internationally. It also offers a suite of equipment, supplies, software, services, and solutions for managing and integrating physical and digital communication channels.



Has PBI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) exchanged 2.11 million shares and the average volume remained 1.98 million shares. The stock dropped -0.76% and closed the session at $18.39. The beta of the stock remained 0.45 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.99. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 249.14 million. Pepco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company also distributes and supplies natural gas.



Why Should Investors Buy POM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) volume of 2.08 million shares, while the average volume remained 919,350 shares. The stock decreased/advanced14.29% and finished the session Thursday at $12.12. The EPS of the stock remained 1.48. The one month of the stock was +20.6% and three month trend remained positive +27.44%. Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy DSX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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