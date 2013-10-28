Notable Runners: Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A), Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A), Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)



Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened its shares at the price of $117.03 for the day. Its closing price was $116.85 after gaining +2.02% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 621,500.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 324,775.00 shares. The beta of SRCL stands at0.20. Stericycle, Inc., is in the business of managing regulated waste and providing an array of related and complementary services.



For How Long SRCL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) percentage change surged +0.48% to close at $12.69 with the total traded volume of 9.77 million shares, and average volume of 11.72 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.81 - $12.73, while its day lowest price was $12.60 and it hit its day highest price at $12.73. KeyCorp. operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various banking services in the United States.



For How Long KEY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR. A) started its trading session with the price of $17.11 and closed at $17.06 by scoring +2.52%. PBR-A’s stocks traded with total volume of 9.94 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.48 million shares. The beta of PBR-A stands at 1.57. Day range of the stock was $16.94 -$17.19. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Brazil and internationally.



Will PBR.A Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) ended its day with the gain of +19.83% and closed at the price of $8.70 after opening at $8.07. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 9.58million shares, as compared to its average volume of 753,786.00 shares. Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls.



Why Should Investors Buy ELY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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