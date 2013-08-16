Notable Runners: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) opened its shares at the price of $73.18 for the day. Its closing price was $72.72 after losing -1.56% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.9 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.43 million shares. The beta of TROW stands at1.62.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios.



Will TROW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) percentage change plunged -2.10% to close at $70.86 with the total traded volume of 1.89 million shares, and average volume of 2.60 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $60.92 - $81.08, while its day lowest price was $70.37 and it hit its day highest price at $71.84.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (Cognizant) is a provider of custom information technology, consulting and business process outsourcing services.



Why Should Investors Buy CTSH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) started its trading session with the price of $61.99 and closed at $60.09 by scoring -2.45%. SOHU’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.89 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.11 million shares. The beta of SOHU stands at 1.18. Day range of the stock was $59.81 -$62.39.



Sohu.com Inc. (Sohu) is a Chinese online media, search, gaming, community and mobile service group.



Will SOHU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) ended its day with the loss of -0.68% and closed at the price of $72.26 after opening at $72.05. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.88 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.66 million shares.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBA) is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications towers.



Has SBAC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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