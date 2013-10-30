Notable Runners: TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS), Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS), Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS)



TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) opened its shares at the price of $15.25 for the day. Its closing price was $15.66 after gaining +2.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.07 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.87 million shares. The beta of TASR stands at0.66. TASER International, Inc. (TASER) is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of electronic control devices (ECDs) designed for use in the law enforcement, military, corrections.



For How Long TASR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) percentage change surged +9.87% to close at $5.79 with the total traded volume of 1.06 million shares, and average volume of 1.49 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.32- $8.75, while its day lowest price was $5.26 and it hit its day highest price at $5.85. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes.



For How Long EGLE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) started its trading session with the price of $4.13 and closed at $4.15 by scoring +0.48%. ATRS’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.06 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.62 million shares. The beta of ATRS stands at 0.69. Day range of the stock was $4.08 -$4.17. Antares Pharma, Inc. (Antares) is a pharma company that focuses on self-injection pharmaceutical products and technologies and topical gel-based products.



Will ATRS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) ended its day with the loss of -0.86% and closed at the price of $18.37 after opening at $18.63. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.04 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.95 million shares.



Has SCSS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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