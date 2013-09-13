Notable Runners : Tellabs, Inc.(NASDAQ:TLAB), Zalicus Inc (NASDAQ:ZLCS), Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO) Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tellabs, Inc.(NASDAQ:TLAB), Zalicus Inc (NASDAQ:ZLCS), Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO), Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST)



Tellabs, Inc.(NASDAQ:TLAB) started its trading session with the price of $2.40 and closed at $2.35 by scoring -0.64%. TLAB’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.42 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.41 million shares. The beta of TLAB stands at 0.61. Day range of the stock was $2.30 -$2.41.



What TLAB’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Tellabs, Inc. designs, develops, and supports telecommunication networking products for communication service providers in the United States and internationally.



Zalicus Inc (NASDAQ:ZLCS) ended its day with the loss of -3.61% and closed at the price of $0.738 after opening at $0.77. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.40 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.03 million shares.



How Should Investors Trade ZLCS Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Zalicus Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel treatments for patients suffering from pain.



Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO) opened its shares at the price of $7.45 for the day. Its closing price was $7.30 after losing -2.34% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.44 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.12 million shares. The beta of HERO stands at3.36.



Should HERO a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



Hercules Offshore, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides shallow-water drilling and marine services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry worldwide.



Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) percentage change plunged -1.71% to close at $1.15 with the total traded volume of 2.44 million shares, and average volume of 2.90 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.73 - $1.52, while its day lowest price was $1.12 and it hit its day highest price at $1.18.



Is CPST a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Capstone Turbine Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/