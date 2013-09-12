Notable Runners - the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) , Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) , Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.59% and closed at $22.10 after gaining total volume of 4.33 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $22.01. So far, the company’s stock is up 51.37% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 70.26%.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide.



What was the Moving Force behind GT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on GT



Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported the decline of -1.52% and closed at $ 308.30with the total traded volume of 4.28M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 313.74. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 18.17 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $53.05 - $314.74, while during last trade its minimum price was $303.88 and it gained its highest price of $314.18. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 8.59%. Netflix, Inc. provides Internet television network service that enables subscribers to stream TV shows and movies directly on TVs, computers, and mobile devices in the United States and internationally.



Has NFLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.89% and closed at the price of $26.71after opening at $26.91. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.09 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.36 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $26.26, while it touched its highest price for the day at $27.05. EA beta value stands at 1.25 points. Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes game software content and services for video game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic readers, and the Internet.



Why Should Investors Buy EA After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) reported the drop of -0.33%, to close at $39.60, with the overall traded volume of 4.03 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -24.27%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.68 and $59.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $40.40. Its introductory price for the day was $39.59. First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions. It operates in two segments, Components and Systems.



Will FSLR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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