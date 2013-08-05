Notable Runners: TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), DUNDEE CORP CL A(OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), DUNDEE CORP CL A(OTCMKTS:DDEJF)



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) ended higher +2.82% and complete the day at $4.01. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 276,830. After opening at $3.88, the stock hit as high as $4.01. However, it traded between $3.65 and $6.22 over the last twelve months.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) closed yesterday at $46.37, a -0.62% decrease. Around 63,326 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 79,281 shares. The company is now valued at around $107.87 billion.



Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The Company consists of two divisions: Automotive and Financial Services division.



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) moved +2.89 percent higher at $22.79 and traded between $22.55 and $22.85 after opening the day at $22.55. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.61%, which stands at 15.8% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 25.08%.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



DUNDEE CORP CL A(OTCMKTS:DDEJF) shares rose, gaining +1.19 percent to close at $21.55. The stock is down around -30.28% this year and -1.87% for the last 12 months. Around 75,510 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 22,339shares.



Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company?s Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services.



