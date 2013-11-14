Notable Runners - Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (ADR) (NYSE:SMFG), Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (ADR) (NYSE:SMFG), Gerdau SA (ADR)(NYSE:GGB).



Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) ended its recent business day with the gain of 1.63% and closed at the price of $9.38 after opening at $9.21. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2,944,821 shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.46 million shares.Two Harbors Investment Corp. (Two Harbors) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, residential real properties, and other financial assets.



For How Long TWO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 2,936,776 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 1.15 million shares. In comparison with 52 week range of $9.78 - $14.87, it faced lowest price of $10.80 during the last trading session whereas its day highest price was $11.28. The company’s total market capitalization is $1.33 billion, along with 119.32 million shares outstanding.Stillwater Mining Company is engaged in the development, extraction, processing, smelting, refining and marketing of palladium, platinum and associated metals (platinum group metals (PGMs)) from a geological formation in south-central Montana, the J-M Reef, and from the recycling of spent catalytic converters.



For How Long SWC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.(ADR) (NYSE:SMFG) showed 2,786,396 shares in volume during the last trading session, while the average trading volume remained 1.26 million shares. The stock kicked off its trading session at $10.00 and closed at $10.15 after mounting 2.53%.Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is principally engaged in the operation of banking business. The Banking segment is engaged in the operation of deposit business, lending business, trading securities buying and selling business, securities investment business, domestic and foreign exchange business, corporate bond trustee and registration service, trust business, securities investment trust and insurance counter sales.



Will SMFG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gerdau SA (ADR)(NYSE:GGB) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 2,770,517 shares versus its average volume of 5.80 million shares. The company opened its trade at the price of $7.67 and its closing price was $7.77 after gaining1.17% for the day.Gerdau SA is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products. The Company produces long steel and flat steel items, principally through the process of fabrication in electrical furnaces from scrap metal and purchased pig iron, as well as by manufacturing steel from iron ore in the blast furnace and by direct reduction.



Why Should Investors Buy GGB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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