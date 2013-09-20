Notable Runners - Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER).



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) ended higher +3.89% and complete the day at $0.187. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 11.97 million. After opening at $0.20, the stock hit as high as $0.20. However, it traded between $0.09 and $0.32 over the last twelve months.



Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States



For How Long PCWT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) closed yesterday at $1.70, a -15.01% decrease. Around 1.20 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 412,604 shares. The company is now valued at around $112.48 million.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Has SBOTF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) moved +0.41 percent higher at $66.04 and traded between $65.66 and $66.14 after opening the day at $65.95. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.43%, which stands at 2.37% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 30.77%.



Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



For How Long RHHBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) shares fall, losing -5.90 percent to close at $0.475. The stock is down around -20.83% this year and -20.83% for the last 12 months. Around 2.08 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.77 million shares.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand.



Will WTER Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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