Notable Runners: Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC)



Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) opened its shares at the price of $29.19 for the day. Its closing price was $29.32 after gaining +0.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.29 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 559,818.00 shares. The beta of VECO stands at2.30. Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various equipments to make light emitting diodes (LEDs) and hard-disk drives worldwide.



For How Long VECO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) percentage change surged +0.24% to close at $45.40 with the total traded volume of 1.28 million shares, and average volume of 1.10 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $34.83 - $46.90, while its day lowest price was $45.18 and it hit its day highest price at $45.79.



For How Long EXPD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) started its trading session with the price of $35.42 and closed at $35.29 by scoring -0.38%. NDAQ’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.26 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.19 million shares. The beta of NDAQ stands at 1.09. Day range of the stock was $35.01 -$35.56. The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. delivers trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, and public company services worldwide.



Has NDAQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) ended its day with the gain of +0.51% and closed at the price of $39.50 after opening at $37.57. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.27 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 324,479.00 shares. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides financial services software products and software-enabled services worldwide.



For How Long SSNC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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