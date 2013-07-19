Notable Runners - Zhone Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZHNE), Transition Therapeutics Inc (USA) (NASDAQ:TTHI), Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), Shanda Games Limited(ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zhone Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZHNE), Transition Therapeutics Inc (USA) (NASDAQ:TTHI), Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), Shanda Games Limited(ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME)



Zhone Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZHNE) gained 63.41% recently, while trading on 4.86M shares, at the price of $1.83. The stock changed hands in a range of $1.36 to $2.10 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $56.95M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.40 on Nov 20, 2012 and was moved to the maximum level of $2.10 on Jul 18, 2013. Zhone Technologies Inc. (Zhone) designs, develops and manufactures communications networks equipment for telecommunications, wireless and cable operators worldwide.



Transition Therapeutics Inc (USA) (NASDAQ:TTHI) added 38.54% recently, in the current trading session, at $4.17 with a total volume of 3.96M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 35,239.00 shares. It floated in a range of $3.95 to $4.60 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.41. Its market capitalization now moved to about $112.26M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $1.78 or above $4.60. Transition Therapeutics Inc. (Transition) is a product-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for disease indications with large markets.



Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) recently recorded a gain of 22.44% and was moving within a range of $31.62 -$35.60, its current trading price is $34.97. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 2.63M shares, versus an average volume of 358,808.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $6.52 on Jul 20, 2012 and $35.60 was the best price in the same period. Overstock.com, Inc. (Overstock) is an online retailer offering discount brand name, non-brand name and closeout merchandise, including bed-and-bath goods, home decor, kitchenware, furniture, watches and jewelry, apparel, electronics and computers, sporting goods, and designer accessories, among other products.



Shanda Games Limited(ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME) added 17.19% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $1.44B. The share price, after opening at $4.60, hit a high of $5.39 and hovered above $4.60, while its recent trading price was $5.25. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 2.36M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 611,686.00 shares. Shanda Games Limited (Shanda Games) is engaged in the development and operation of online games and related businesses in the People’s Republic of China. Some of its online games are also Web games.



