Noted UK Businessman Releases ebook on Negotiating a Successful Business Deal

The ebook is Becoming a Dealmaker – Business Negotiation Basics’ which deals with the basics of negotiating and is available at Amazon.com , http://www.amazon.com/Becoming-Dealmaker-Business-Negotiation-ebook/dp/B008B84KH2 . Author Paul Renner of dealmakeracademy.co.uk , has an international reputation for bringing businesses together.



"I have learned a great deal in my years in the business world. It's easy to say that I have learned good and bad, but the truth is, all of it is good," he said. "Even the mistakes I have seen are good because I have learned to avoid doing the same thing from that point on."



Mr. Renner's easy-to-read book available on the Kindle covers common problems, personalities and how those influence business deals.



Among the topics covered are:



- The Four Phases of Negotiation

- Understanding the Opposition

- Bargaining and Haggling

- How to Close and Get Commitment for the Deal

- Your BATNA – Best Alternative to a Negotiated

- ZOPA – Zone of Possible Agreement

- Six Critical Skills of Negotiation

- What Do You Do When Someone Walks Away?

and a number of other topics.



"I have distilled my experience into an ebook to help you be successful. In my book you will learn what works, what doesn't and how to come to the table better prepared," Mr. Renner said. "This inexpensive book will repay the investment exponentially."



Paul Renner is a Dealmaker Specialist who has founded several information based companies including Dealmaker Academy and C6 Intelligence Information Systems, a financial information database used by banks, financial institutions and insurance companies.



