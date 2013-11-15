Notes to My Daughter: Compelling New Book Serves as Teens' Vital 'Guide' to Living a Responsible & Fruitful Life

Castle Rock, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- As the proud father of a young daughter, David Dixon knew he had a responsibility to help his daughter tackle the world with gusto. However, like any parent, openly discussing certainly issues usually associated with shame is easier said than done.



After compiling fifteen powerful lessons on paper to make the process less daunting for his daughter, Dixon has decided to share them with the world. The result is ‘Notes to My Daughter: Living Life & Avoiding Pitfalls’ – which has since become vital reading for any young person, adult or those in a position of responsibility.



Synopsis:



David wrote this body of work with a simple concept in mind; he wanted to write notes to his daughter that she would be able to consistently use and review as a teen and throughout the rest of her life, without the messages getting old. NOTES consists of 15 Lessons, each meant to be a quick but powerful read. It addresses the importance of being responsible for your own actions and taking charge of situations pressed upon you.



It helps give the reader an awareness of how everyday actions can transform and shape life. The book touches on self-love, spirituality, responsibility, relationships with men, anger, forgiveness, the power of networking, and a few other key areas. It is inspirational but written in a conversational style. It is future-focused and shares concrete, realistic methods to avoid having certain negative things happen to you.



This book will also resonate with adults, especially the parents of teenagers, because it deals with issues that everyone struggles with at one time or another throughout life. The book briefly, but candidly, addresses issues of sex, the use of drugs and alcohol, and the need to position oneself with other strong individuals to help them get through life. Sex and drugs are taboo discussion for many households, but they both exist and are rampant in the teenage community.



David's book offers direct confrontation with issues that impact each one of us whether we want them to or not. He wants his daughter as well as other young women to see and understand how their own decisions and choices can help or hurt them and assist them with realizing they have the ultimate power over themselves and their destination.



As the author explains, issues of shame are hard to discuss without guidance.



“While every parent loves their child, most are very cautious when addressing issues of shame in the fear their son or daughter will be made uncomfortable by their presence. My book will guide meaningful discussion that the young person can then take away to discuss with friends,” says Dixon.



Continuing, “Throughout the book I use real-world examples and insights that will inspire readers to avoid life’s many pitfalls. However, while this book was written for my daughter, the advice contained within applies to both men and women.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



Blogcritics.org writes, “A helpful and encouraging guide for any young woman as she embarks on the journey of life.”



“Notes To My Daughter', is an easy read that is full of wisdom and insight that a father must share with his daughter(s)! Everything from how to live, love, friends and of course being the best you can be!” says Rudy, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Dawn T. was equally as impressed, adding, “I took my copy to work and every woman in my department wanted to buy a copy, they all loved it. I haven't heard one negative comment about this book. I highly recommend it.”



About David Dixon

David is from Denver, CO. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Atlanta, GA, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Besides Denver and Atlanta, he also lived in Arizona, Kansas and Missouri.



David also has philanthropic interests. For the past several years, David has sponsored a child affiliated with World Vision International. He enjoys speaking to, and interacting with groups of inner city kids, as well as those at the high school level or getting ready to enter college. Additionally, he has worked as a manager or consultant for several Fortune 500 companies and two of the Big Four Accounting Firms.