Nothing Defines Luxury Better Than Jui Residences - Premium Apartment with Legacy & Heritage

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2020 -- Jui Residences is a new freehold apartment, located at 1177 Serangoon Road, near to Boon Keng MRT. Jui Development sits at the site of the former National Aerated Water Building, giving the project a distinctive flavor and heritage not present in modern condo developments. Developed by renowned developer Selangor Dredging Berhad, residents can expect top quality homes that is benefitting of their freehold status.



Jui luxury residences are made using updated, high quality materials and appliances. Since the intention is to provide a truly luxurious living experience, it makes sense that only the best would be used. With higher quality building materials and home appliances, you will experience less mechanical failure within your apartment. This means you can spend less time waiting on maintenance workers to show up and more time enjoying your gorgeous apartment.



Jui Residence comprises of 117 premium residential units and 3 commercial units, in a single 18-storey tower. The apartment building incorporates an important piece of Singapore's history, the National Aerated Water Building, which bottled the earliest fizzy drinks for Singapore, such as Sinalco and Kickapoo. The building will be partially conserved by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).



Set on over 31,705sqft of prime freehold land, Jui Project houses a plethora of condo facilities at the 5th storey deck. Facilities include Swimming Pool, Aqua Fitness, Outdoor Dining, Game Area, and Viewing Deck.There is a good selection of floor plan layout at Jui Residences. From 1 bedroom units of 431sqft to 3 bedroom units of 1,001sqft, there are suitable homes for selection. Purchasers can also select units with unblocked facing, for enjoyment of view.



The location of Jui Residence is enviable; bring in a prime freehold site right at the edge of the City District. Boon Keng MRT Station, and PotongPasir MRT Station are a few minutes' walk away, giving residents convenience of travel. Jui Condo is conveniently near to PIE, CTE and KPE Expressways, and arterial road Serangoon Road and Macpherson Road, providing island wide connectivity no matter where the destination is.Food is abundantly available throughout both day and night, at the stretch of shophouses at Serangoon Road outside the development. For retail, major shopping malls such as City Square Mall and Nex Shopping Mall are within a few MRT Stations. For families with school-going children, there are schools St Andrew's Junior School, Cedar Girls' Secondary School, and St. Andrew's Junior College.



Jui Residences is integrated with the Kallang Park Connector Network (PCN), with provides cycling and jogging access to various places such as the Singapore Sports Hub. In close consultation with URA, in collaboration with the rejuvenation of the Kallang Basin, the development is envisioned as a fenceless Waterfront Residential Development



Jui Residences possess the qualities of the most excellent property – rich heritage, freehold status, reputable developer, connectivity by road and rail, convenience of amenities, and the nature activities provided by greenery and park connectors. It is certainly the ideal family home environment for many more decades to come.



