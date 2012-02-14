Nothing Says ‘I Love You’ Like a Photo Canvas from ‘Photo in Canvas’ This Valentine’s Day

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2012 -- Nothing says, “I love you” quite like a photo displaying the emotion and affection between two people.



And this Valentine’s Day, sweethearts throughout the UK are putting a new twist on traditional framed photos with canvas prints from Photo in Canvas. Featuring 48 different photo canvas sizes and styles at affordable prices, the UK-based online canvas site allows customers to quickly and easily upload the photo of their choice, edit and enhance it, and have their photo printed to a high-quality canvas. The site offers next day delivery on every handcrafted canvas order placed before 2 p.m. and features a 10-year guarantee on all canvas prints.



The popularity of photos on canvas has grown over the past year due to their unique appearance and their beautifully decorative nature. The canvas prints from Photo in Canvas are all handcrafted using the finest inks, chunky 35mm frames and natural white high-quality 360gsm canvas.



Featuring attractive canvas prints starting at just £12.99, customers are raving about the quality and cost-effectiveness of the products from Photo in Canvas.



"After going to a competitor in Crouch End and seeing a similar canvas for three times the price there I thought I'd give Photo in Canvas a go and managed to upload straight away,” said past customer E.W. from Milton Keynes. “After ordering on Saturday, I had the canvas by Monday or Tuesday, so I was very happy with it.”



Customers are also praising Photo in Canvas for the company’s top-notch customer service and speedy turnaround times.



"I have this morning received the canvas I ordered on the 23rd of Feb and I am now writing to say that I am very impressed and pleased with your prompt attention to my order,” said W.W. from Somerset. “This was the first time I have used your service, and I am delighted with the finished canvas. No doubt, I shall be ordering again sometime in the future. Thank you.”



For added photo canvas help, the company features an expert team of artists and designers to assist customer with any inquiries.



With a 24-hour delivery guarantee on orders placed before 2 p.m., people interested in giving their loved one a unique and heartfelt gift still have time to do so for Valentine’s Day.



For more information or to order a high-quality canvas print, visit http://www.PhotoinCanvas.co.uk



About Photo in Canvas

Photo in Canvas is dedicated to making sure customers are nothing less than delighted with their canvas prints. All of canvasses offered by the UK-based company are handcrafted on site and come with a 10-year guarantee. Photo in Canvas also features a team of customer service, design and artistic experts to assist customers every step of the way.