Notice: Artio Global Investors Inc. (NYSE:ART) Investor Files Lawsuit to Stop Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- An investor in NYSE:ART shares filed a lawsuit in effort to stop the proposed acquisition of Artio Global Investors Inc. by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC at $2.75 per NYSE:ART share.



Investors who purchased shares of Artio Global Investors Inc. (NYSE:ART) prior to February 4, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:ART shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:ART stockholders arising out of the attempt to sell the company at an unfair price via an unfair process.



On February 14, 2013, Artio Global Investors Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, a global asset management firm listed on the London Stock Exchange, pursuant to which Aberdeen Asset Management PLC will acquire Artio Global Investors Inc. for $2.75 in cash per NYSE:ART share.



However, the patinfiff claims that the $2.75-offer is too low and undervalues the company. The plaintiff says that Aberdeen Asset Management PLC is trying to acquire the company at a substantial discount. Indeed, shares of Artio Global Investors Inc. traded as recently as September 2012 as high as $3.23 per share and in February 2012 as high as $5.10 per share.



Furthermore, the plaintiff says that the takeover process is also unfair to NYSE:ART stockholders. Indeed, certain shareholders holding approximately 45% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of February 13, 2013, have already entered into voting agreements providing that they will vote in favor of the Transaction. In addition, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants have agreed to certain preclusive deal protection devices, such as a no-shop, matching rights, and $5.7 million termination fee provision.



Those who are current investors in Artio Global Investors Inc. (NYSE:ART), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



