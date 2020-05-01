"Notiface," a Necklace That Stops Face Touching, Now on Kickstarter!

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- Designed to prevent face touching, Notiface is on a mission to reduce the spread of diseases, like the coronavirus, and help people break secondary habits like nail-biting. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues to unfold worldwide, major health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are warning people to avoid touching their faces. An innate human behavior, face touching after coming in contact with a contaminated surface has been shown to increase one's risk of contracting any illness or disease, like the coronavirus.



A problematic behavior to stop, with the average person touching their face over 20 times a day, Notiface makes avoiding face contact easy. A wearable system with reusable batteries, Notiface alerts the wearer of the necklace, by sound or vibration, when sensors detect a motion toward the face. Designed to be lightweight, Notiface also features soft fabrics for long-term comfort and electronic and magnetic components that can be removed for cleaning in a standard washing machine.



With a functional Notiface prototype, built by adding magnets, sensors, and some electronics to a necklace and a couple of bracelets, the inventors of this project are now seeking support on Kickstarter. Funds from this campaign worldwide will be used to support Notiface, including associated production costs. Expected to release in early June 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/picapart/notiface-a-necklace-that-protects-you



Supporters around the world can back Notiface by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $92 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a free Notiface device. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About PicaPart INC

PicaPart INC, of Wilmington, Delaware, is supported by a talented group of innovators committed to creating useful technological solutions for modern challenges. The designers of Notiface, PicaPart INC has emerged on the frontlines of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic with its wearable technology that prevents face touching and disease transmission.



