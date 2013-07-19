Notifications Accelerates Physicians' Response Time to Medical Images

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- A research group in Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Australia, found that by using PACS systems that notify referring physicians to tell them their patients’ medical images were available in the PACS dramatically sped up the time physicians study review time from 3 hours to just 30 minutes!



This news attests to the helpful and money-saving workflow power of Studycast® cloud PACS.



Studycast® cloud PACS automatically notifies physicians when images and studies are ready to be viewed. Moreover, the referring physicians can also login to the cloud PACS from their iPad, or laptop. This saves even more time, and hassle, from physicians having to go to a designated work station (or computer on the other side of the hospital) to view their studies.



Impact on Healthcare



With automated cloud PACS notifications, clinical care may be provided in a more timely fashion. There is therefore potential for more efficient and timely healthcare provision. Departments such as pathology, echocardiography, and even outpatient clinics can all benefit directly.



Based on the study results from Australia, future areas of development may also examine the effect of automated responses has on clinical outcome parameters such as a patient’s length of stay, which of course has direct impact on lowering healthcare costs while increasing revenue.



About Studycast® Cloud PACS Software with Automatic Notifications

Studycast® is the leader in SaaS diagnostic testing and ultrasound imaging solutions. Studycast® uses the cloud for data storage. It allows physicians access and ultrasound images online 24/7 from virtually anywhere, on any device (even an iPad).



Learn more about how Studycast’s cloud PACS can work for your hospital or practice. Call 919-277-0636 or visit http://www.corestudycast.com/demo