San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Notify Technology announces a joint alliance with MobileOps to provide mobile device management (MDM) and advanced mobile application management (MAM) to mobile apps in the BYOD era.



“The world has moved beyond MDM. Threats to intellectual property and data loss prevention have eclipsed issues regarding mobile hardware. Every business application is a new theatre in the war against corporate espionage,” said David K. Hanabusa, CEO of Notify.



“Security now begins with enterprise mobile apps. Our joint solution enables a holistic approach to securing mobile apps throughout the entire application lifecycle. Before an app is even released, our solution helps organizations simplify app testing to ensure that they meet security requirements. At run-time, it provides fine grain policies to control access and secure application data at rest and in motion. A unique capability that we have is application analytics, which provides insights on application usage and potential risks.” said Rajiv Taori, CEO of MobileOps.



Notify and MobileOps have partnered to provide a secure MDM/MAM solution for businesses that author, license, deploy and manage enterprise applications for mobile devices on Apple iOS and Google Android. Part of Notify’s WorkSecure™ program for business, Notify and MobileOps provide a comprehensive mobility solution for enterprise IT and development.



Watch the brief video demonstration on what the Notify and MobileOps partnership means for your company’s secure mobility. www.notifycorp.com/mobileops-alliance



About Notify Technology Corporation

Notify Technology Corporation is an independent software vendor (ISV) who has specialized in wireless mobility solutions and services for over a decade. Notify’s products including NotifyLink, NotifySync, and NotifyMDM support all major smart phone and tablet platforms independent of wireless carrier or network. Notify sells its mobility products directly and through authorized resellers internationally. Notify is an official Apple iPhone Enterprise Development Partner, Android Development Partner, BlackBerry Development Partner, Samsung Enterprise Application Developer Partner, and Windows Phone Development Partner. The Company is headquartered in San Jose, California with product development and technical support located in Canfield, Ohio.



About MobileOps

MobileOps is pioneering an innovative approach to mobile application management (MAM), which offers application security, monitoring and analytics, without requiring IT managers to force their developers to instrument their applications with specific management SDKs. Enterprises have a single dashboard to monitor performance, analyze usage, and control access & security of their application data. MobileOps empowers enterprises to provision, secure, monitor and control mobile applications and content on all device types. Learn more at www.mobileops.com



Contacts:

Notify Technology Corporation

Michael Smith

msmith@notifycorp.com

408-777-7932



MobileOps

Chung Wu

chung@mobileops.com

408-475-6770