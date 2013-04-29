San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Notify Technology Corporation has announced its latest 2.8 version of NotifyMDM that provides several new features and enhancements to improve selective wipe options for both iOS and Android devices, provide support for the Apple Configurator, expanded Android Mobile Application Management, and enhanced Apple iOS profile functionality supporting Web Clips and public and private APN support.



The NotifyMDM product is targeted at providing organizations and enterprises of all sizes a simple, efficient, and affordable mobile device management and security solution for a variety of mobile device operating systems. Customers may choose to utilize NotifyMDM as either an on-premise or true cloud-based solution and may purchase NotifyMDM directly or through domestic and international resellers.



"This new version of NotifyMDM will provide K-12 organizations with the additional MDM support they have been asking for when using the Apple Configurator," said Paul DePond, Vice President of Worldwide Sales. "We continue to evolve our NotifyMDM solution at an amazing pace providing our customers and partners more control over their devices and mobile applications. Over the coming months we will introduce additional functionality supporting the growing trend of organizations planning to support their Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) programs."



NotifyMDM provides organizations of any size, real-time visibility and control over a variety of mobile devices regardless of operating system, liability, carrier, or email platform. Whether on-premise or in the cloud, NotifyMDM provides a number of features including policy creation, compliance management, device statistics, audit tracking, app management, file sharing, and report generation, all from a single administrative console.



Availability and More Information: NotifyMDM version 2.8 was made available for download on Monday April 22nd. For more information about NotifyMDM, or for free Demo, Trial, or Consultation, please contact Notify directly at (408) 777-7930 or send an email to sales@notifycorp.com or visit our website at www.notifycorp.com.



About Notify Technology Corporation

Founded in 1994, Notify Technology Corporation is an independent software vendor (ISV) who has specialized in wireless mobility solutions and services for the past 11 years. Notify’s products including NotifyLink, NotifySync, and NotifyMDM support all major smart phone and tablet platforms independent of wireless carrier or network. Notify sells its mobility products directly and through authorized resellers internationally. Notify is an official Apple iPhone Enterprise Development Partner, Android Development Partner, BlackBerry Development Partner, and Windows Phone Development Partner. The Company is headquartered in San Jose, California with product development and technical support located in Canfield, Ohio. For more information, visit http://www.notifycorp.com or contact 408-777-7930.



Contacts:

At Notify Technology Corporation:

Justin Harris, Marketing Manager

Phone: (330) 702-3070 Ext 331

jharris@notifycorp.com